Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% during the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

