Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.99. 512 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Residential REIT Income ETF (HAUS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.