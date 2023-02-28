Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.99. 512 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.