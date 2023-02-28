Reviewing Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.92 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.19

Profitability

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 112.50%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP engages in producing and distributing macadamia nut-based products. It operates through the Orchards and Branded Products business segments. The Orchards segment includes the sale of wet-in-shell macadamia nuts, sale of dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and sale of macadamia nut kernel. The Branded Products segment refers to the sale of bulk macadamia nut kernel and branded macadamia nut products. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Hilo, HI.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

