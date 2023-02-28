Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,133 ($74.01), for a total transaction of £245.32 ($296.03).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,648 ($68.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,036.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,395.50. The company has a market cap of £70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 625.47, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 185.35 ($2.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 5,847.18%.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.51) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.26) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($74.07).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

