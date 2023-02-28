Rithm Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 311% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,972 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

RITM opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.