Robert E. Hughes Sells 2,572 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GNK opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.