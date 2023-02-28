Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

