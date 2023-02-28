Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 205,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 235,301 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $34.83.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryerson Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

