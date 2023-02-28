Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 205,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 235,301 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $34.83.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at Ryerson
In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
