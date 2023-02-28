Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $120.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $93.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.