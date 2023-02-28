Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 186,043 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,791.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

