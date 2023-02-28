Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 186,043 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,791.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

