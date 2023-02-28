Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Shares Up 4.8%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $207.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

Schindler Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $177.43.

About Schindler

(Get Rating)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.