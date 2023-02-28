Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.72. 53,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 82,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $378,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 249,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,562,000.

