S&CO Inc. Acquires 125,894 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

