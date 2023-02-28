Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,922.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

