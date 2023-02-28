Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 227,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 135,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

