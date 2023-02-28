Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 341 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.