Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 248,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $954,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

