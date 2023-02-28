Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grab were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Grab by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

