Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 6,761 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embecta Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.