Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,975,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $476,855. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

