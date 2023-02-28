Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $767.89 million, a PE ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

