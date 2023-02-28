Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 231.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

