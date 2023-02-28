Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 996,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

