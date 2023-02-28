Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MEI opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

