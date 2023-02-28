Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after buying an additional 229,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

