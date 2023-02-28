Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 411.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

