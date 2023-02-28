Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 38.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

UMPQ opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

