Shell Asset Management Co. Has $191,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.