Shell Asset Management Co. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

