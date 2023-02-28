Shell Asset Management Co. Has $195,000 Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

