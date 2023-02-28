Shell Asset Management Co. Has $199,000 Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

EBC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.