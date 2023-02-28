Shell Asset Management Co. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

