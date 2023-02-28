Shell Asset Management Co. Has $206,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $118,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -899.89%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile



Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

