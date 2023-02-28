Shell Asset Management Co. Has $210,000 Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $23,058,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 754,640 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

