Shell Asset Management Co. Has $214,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Up 0.2 %

SONO opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.