Shell Asset Management Co. Has $224,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

