Shell Asset Management Co. Has $226,000 Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.