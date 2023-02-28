Shell Asset Management Co. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Insider Activity

Alcoa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.