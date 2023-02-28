Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $222,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AerSale by 267.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerSale by 47.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASLE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.44.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

