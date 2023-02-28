Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AMG stock opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.