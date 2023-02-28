Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 80.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.