Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NYSE EAT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

