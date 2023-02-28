Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

