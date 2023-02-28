Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 835,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

