Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,624. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

