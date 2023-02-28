Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,369,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,431. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.