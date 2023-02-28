Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

