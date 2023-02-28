Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $174,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Navient by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

