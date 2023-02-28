Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,221 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

